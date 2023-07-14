First National Trust Co Takes $220,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,381 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,414,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $395,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916,905 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,009,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $380,411,000 after buying an additional 2,032,476 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2,954.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,951,565 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $78,843,000 after buying an additional 1,887,680 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,496,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $611,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,605 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,057.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,607,292 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $65,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $42.07 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average is $39.79.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

