First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Sells $562,560.00 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

First Solar Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FSLR opened at $196.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.59. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,295 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 60,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $3,063,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on First Solar from $232.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on First Solar from $277.00 to $334.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.04.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

