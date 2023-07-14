First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $39,943,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of D stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.