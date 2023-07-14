First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $825,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $92.81 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,031.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.17.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.