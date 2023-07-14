First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $985,000 Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,465,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $266.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $266.51.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SHW. 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $269.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.11.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

