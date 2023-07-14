First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $215,893,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,003,000 after buying an additional 1,327,772 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7,587.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 961,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after buying an additional 948,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,002,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,912,000 after buying an additional 878,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock opened at $93.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $51.95 and a one year high of $95.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.83.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 114.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.