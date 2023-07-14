First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Lowers Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,079 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the software company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $1,480,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 51,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $120,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADSK opened at $216.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $235.01.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.84.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

