First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 1,198 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $114.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.55 and a 200-day moving average of $102.53. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.41.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

