First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 250 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,883 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 47.5% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,898 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,462 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STM opened at $53.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.59. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $53.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $46.27.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on STM. Jefferies Financial Group raised STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.22.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

