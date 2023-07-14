First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 666 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.77.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $249.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.74 and a 200-day moving average of $234.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $254.24. The company has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

