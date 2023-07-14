First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.37.

NYSE USB opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

In other news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

