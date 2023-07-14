First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 521 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $169.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $137.18 and a one year high of $189.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.33.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

