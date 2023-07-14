First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 95 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.1% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.00.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $341.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $357.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $314.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

