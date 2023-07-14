First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 983 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 217.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $39.76 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $51.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.33%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,056.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,552 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

