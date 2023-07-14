First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.0 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $62.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $62.12 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.