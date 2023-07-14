FLC Capital Advisors Sells 2,617 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

FLC Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,529 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.14. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $145.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on VZ shares. HSBC decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.