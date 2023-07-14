Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CEO Thomas V. Taylor Sells 18,656 Shares of Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,203 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $113.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $114.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 47.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 54.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FND. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.53.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.