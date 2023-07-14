Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.78.

Flowserve Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FLS opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $38.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $980.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in Flowserve by 682.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Flowserve by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

