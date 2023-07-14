Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,845 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 32,772 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 92,651 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 575,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,072.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,007,386 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,693,000 after buying an additional 921,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE F opened at $15.18 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.28.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

