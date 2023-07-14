Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,282 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164,236 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 861.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,534,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $66,541,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.28.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $15.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.