FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,061 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,203,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 51,427 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.3 %

DIS opened at $90.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $165.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.