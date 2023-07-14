FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,776 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $270.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.43. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.18.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

