FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 279 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $341.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $314.58 and its 200-day moving average is $318.45.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.95 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

