FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 933 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $475.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.69.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE URI opened at $458.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $385.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $239.40 and a 52-week high of $481.99. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

