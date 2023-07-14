FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

Cummins Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CMI stock opened at $254.49 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.60 and a 12-month high of $261.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.0168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

