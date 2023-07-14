FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $71.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

