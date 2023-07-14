Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,244 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

NYSE FCX opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.79. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

