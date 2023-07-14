Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.95.
A number of analysts have weighed in on FMS shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $26.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.7086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.