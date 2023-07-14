Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.95.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FMS shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $26.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.7086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

