Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FMS. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.95.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.