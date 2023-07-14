Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FMS. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.95.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 3.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

