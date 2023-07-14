Frontdoor (FTDR) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) is one of 8 publicly-traded companies in the “Services to dwellings & other buildings” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Frontdoor to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.1% of shares of all “Services to dwellings & other buildings” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Frontdoor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Services to dwellings & other buildings” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Frontdoor and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontdoor 5.43% 251.78% 11.32% Frontdoor Competitors 11.24% 83.50% 11.36%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Frontdoor $1.66 billion $71.00 million 30.73 Frontdoor Competitors $4.14 billion $507.86 million 37.23

This table compares Frontdoor and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Frontdoor’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Frontdoor. Frontdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Frontdoor has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontdoor’s competitors have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Frontdoor and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontdoor 0 3 1 0 2.25 Frontdoor Competitors 18 207 240 0 2.48

Frontdoor currently has a consensus price target of $33.25, indicating a potential downside of 2.52%. As a group, “Services to dwellings & other buildings” companies have a potential upside of 0.68%. Given Frontdoor’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Frontdoor has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Frontdoor competitors beat Frontdoor on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It also offers on-demand home services business; and Streem, a technology platform that uses augmented reality, computer vision, and machine learning that helps home service professionals quickly and accurately diagnose breakdowns and complete repairs. The company serves homeowners under the Frontdoor, American Home Shield, HSA, OneGuard, Landmark Home Warranty, ProConnect, and Streem brands. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

