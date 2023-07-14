FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Lifted by KeyCorp

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) – KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $4.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.01. The consensus estimate for Cadence Design Systems’ current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CDNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $239.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.60. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $242.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total value of $6,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,542,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,661 shares of company stock valued at $33,959,865. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

