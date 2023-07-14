Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.37.

GLPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Galapagos from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Galapagos in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $41.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.28. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $57.67.

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $2.26. The business had revenue of $191.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.88 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Galapagos will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Galapagos by 50.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

