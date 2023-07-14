Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Genie Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GNE opened at $13.30 on Thursday. Genie Energy has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in Genie Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Genie Energy by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genie Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Genie Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Genie Energy by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

