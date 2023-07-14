Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Given New $9.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.00.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

NYSE GENI opened at $7.60 on Thursday. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Sports

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The business had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GENI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,281,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,982,000 after buying an additional 1,839,544 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,567,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,627,000 after buying an additional 1,212,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,571,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 1,063,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. 39.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

