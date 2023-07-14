Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Upgraded at ATB Capital

ATB Capital upgraded shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has C$27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$25.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$25.69.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Shares of GEI opened at C$20.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$20.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.47.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.85 billion. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 2.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.7158155 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.66%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.