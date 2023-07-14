Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) CEO Thomas William Burns Sells 13,440 Shares

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas William Burns sold 13,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $952,492.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,763,757.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas William Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 7th, Thomas William Burns sold 133 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $9,310.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Thomas William Burns sold 26,400 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $1,835,064.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Thomas William Burns sold 5,027 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $351,990.54.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Thomas William Burns sold 26,810 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $1,881,793.90.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Thomas William Burns sold 17,382 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,168,070.40.

On Friday, June 2nd, Thomas William Burns sold 142 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $8,520.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Thomas William Burns sold 7 shares of Glaukos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $420.00.

On Thursday, May 18th, Thomas William Burns sold 11,662 shares of Glaukos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $701,702.54.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of Glaukos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $222,277.04.

GKOS stock opened at $71.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $73.38.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Glaukos by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

