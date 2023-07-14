Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AJX has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.88.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax Stock Performance

NYSE:AJX opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $166.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.79.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 211,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Great Ajax by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Great Ajax by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 85,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Great Ajax by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.