H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) VP Timothy J. Keenan Sells 6,534 Shares of Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $467,573.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,102.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

Shares of FUL opened at $71.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.24. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $57.36 and a one year high of $81.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.37 and a 200 day moving average of $68.12.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $898.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of H.B. Fuller

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on H.B. Fuller from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on H.B. Fuller from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

