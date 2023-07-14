Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,360 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,428,444 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $449,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,039,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.68.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 353,623 shares of company stock worth $11,046,183. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

