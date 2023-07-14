Head to Head Analysis: Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) vs. Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Free Report) and Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heska and Medacta Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Heska alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heska 0 2 2 0 2.50 Medacta Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Heska currently has a consensus target price of $137.25, suggesting a potential upside of 14.38%. Medacta Group has a consensus target price of $112.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.48%. Given Medacta Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Medacta Group is more favorable than Heska.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heska $257.31 million 5.09 -$19.89 million ($1.93) -62.17 Medacta Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Heska and Medacta Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Medacta Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Heska.

Profitability

This table compares Heska and Medacta Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heska -7.86% 0.94% 0.67% Medacta Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.0% of Heska shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Heska shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Heska beats Medacta Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heska

(Get Free Report)

Heska Corporation manufactures and sells diagnostic and specialty products and solutions for veterinary practitioners in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Switzerland, Australia, and Malaysia. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell, platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers. It also provides HeskaView Telecytology that provides in-clinic automated microscopic slide scanning and computing equipment; IV infusion pumps; digital radiography hardware and mobile digital radiography products; ultrasound systems; Cloudbank, a Web-based image storage solution; point-of-care products to detect antigens and antibodies associated with infectious and parasitic diseases of animals; Tri-Heart Plus chewable tablets for the treatment of canine heartworm infection, and ascarid and hookworm infections; and allergy products and services, including ALLERCEPT definitive allergen panels and therapy shots or drops. In addition, the company provides a line of bovine vaccines; biological and pharmaceutical products to other animal health companies; turnkey services comprising research, licensing, production, labeling, and packaging; and validation support and distribution services. It sells its products to veterinarians through a telephone sales force and third-party distributors; and trade shows, print advertising, and other distribution relationships. The company was formerly known as Paravax, Inc. and changed its name to Heska Corporation in 1995. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Loveland, Colorado.

About Medacta Group

(Get Free Report)

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and neurosurgical medical devices Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.