Head-To-Head Comparison: American International (AMIH) versus Its Competitors

American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Free Report) is one of 63 public companies in the “Personal Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare American International to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for American International and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International 0 0 0 0 N/A American International Competitors 209 977 1660 68 2.54

As a group, “Personal Services” companies have a potential upside of 87.90%. Given American International’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

25.0% of American International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of American International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares American International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International N/A N/A N/A American International Competitors -18.98% -34.57% -2.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American International and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American International N/A N/A -0.01 American International Competitors $633.46 million $10.26 million 306.66

American International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than American International. American International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

American International rivals beat American International on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

American International Company Profile

American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with various assets in the energy supply chain. Its portfolio includes cycle energy that owns and operates cycle oil, cycle services, and cycle technologies. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Electra, Texas.

