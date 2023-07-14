Head to Head Contrast: Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) versus Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY)

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Free Report) and Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Snam pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Snam pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Snam pays out 61.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Snam pays out 70.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.6% of Snam shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Snam shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snam N/A N/A N/A Snam N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Snam and Snam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Snam and Snam’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snam N/A N/A N/A $0.33 15.16 Snam N/A N/A N/A $0.65 16.15

Snam is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Snam, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Snam and Snam, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snam 0 3 3 0 2.50 Snam 0 1 2 0 2.67

Snam currently has a consensus price target of $5.18, suggesting a potential upside of 4.50%. Given Snam’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Snam is more favorable than Snam.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants. The company also offers natural gas storage services through an integrated group of infrastructure comprising deposits, wells, gas treatment and compression plants, and the operational dispatching systems; and operates storage concessions in Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, and in Abruzzo. In addition, it engages in the rental and maintenance of fibre optic telecommunications cables, as well as energy efficiency solutions for residential, industrial, tertiary, and public administration sectors; and management of biogas and biomethane plants. Further, the company offers engineering and project management services. It also operates in Albania, Saudi Arabia, Austria, China, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, France, Greece, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Snam Rete Gas S.p.A. and changed its name to Snam S.p.A. in January 2012. Snam S.p.A. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

