Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

HGV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Shares of HGV stock opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average is $44.77. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.23. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth about $1,346,044,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,794,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,398 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $41,554,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 58.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,473,000 after purchasing an additional 995,676 shares during the last quarter.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

