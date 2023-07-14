Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 310,009 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $23,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after purchasing an additional 190,183 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 349,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 0.2 %

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $103.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.22, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $113.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HZNP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.82.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.