Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,138,801,000 after buying an additional 190,183 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,777,000 after purchasing an additional 188,413 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $460,920,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,392,000 after purchasing an additional 54,463 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $103.70 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $113.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 65.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HZNP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Saturday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.82.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

