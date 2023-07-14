Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Cut to $541.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Humana (NYSE:HUMFree Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HUM. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Humana from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Argus downgraded Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. SVB Securities lowered their price target on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $591.11.

Shares of HUM opened at $423.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $483.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.37. Humana has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUMGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,667,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,722,338,000 after buying an additional 44,518 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 7.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,564,703,000 after purchasing an additional 486,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,708,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,776,072,000 after purchasing an additional 25,832 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Humana by 4.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,243,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,088,907,000 after purchasing an additional 96,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,082,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

