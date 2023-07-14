IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 1,009 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in CSX by 0.3% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 109,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 54,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

