IFG Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,245 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in FedEx by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Melius started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.11.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $258.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $262.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.57.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

