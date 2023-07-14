IFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TEL stock opened at $142.38 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $143.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TEL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.