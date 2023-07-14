IFG Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

NYSE MMP opened at $64.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average is $55.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.90. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 76.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.